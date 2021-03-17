Pandemic Parenting: Reflections on parenting during COVID-19

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We’re now one year into the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 that changed our worlds. Many parents were forced to pivot their ways of parenting, from online schooling to family activities being cancelled in efforts to keep everyone safe.

Parenting expert Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld of 10 Minutes Together joins us with ways to reflect on these past 12 months that forced so many to build resilience.

Langeveld says “Reflecting allows us to see our child where THEY are in the experience. While this has been a global pandemic, our experiences are not the same”.

Take a peek and see if these are some things you can add into your daily parenting routine.

Follow “10 Minutes Together” on Instagram for more parenting tips and workshops.