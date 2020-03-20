‘Pandemic Bangs’ start trending on social media

- On Good Things Utah today – Parents are struggling to keep up with on-line schooling during the soft closure of Utah schools. There are schedules circulating on line, and Surae shows us the one that she and her kids are using. Plus, with everyone spending more time at home, many of us are trying new recipes, new home workouts and new haircuts? We’ll show you the cut that is trending right now on social media. And the Bachelorette announces big changes to it’s male cast during all the social distancing. Clare Crawley’s season may be changing dramatically. We’ll tell you what host Chris Harrison is saying this morning. Hope you join us for a Friday edition of GTU.