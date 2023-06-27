SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Makenzie Nielson, General Manager of Dogtown Pet Spa, brought her dog Ellie on set to explain more about the Dogtown Pet Spa.

The Dogtown Pet Spa is a luxury daycare, and training facility, offering grooming, obedience training, daycare, and boarding. They pride themselves on having the best in the business. The Spa is committed to providing proper training for all its staff members, creating a positive experience at any facility you walk into.

Throughout the segment, Nielson helped us understand how to communicate effectively with our dogs. Balanced training is the best and most effective, long-lasting, and the most transferable from trainer to client. To learn how to properly communicate with your dog, visit Dogtown Pet Spa’s website to book your free training consultation if you mention Good Things Utah. Normally they charge 65$ so don’t miss out on this deal.

They have locations in South Jordan, Sandy, and St. George. The spa is hosting an open house Wednesday, June 28th, 3 pm-6 pm at their South Jordan location. Arctic Rescue will be bringing dogs for adoption, and they are offering a special look and behind-the-scenes explanation of what the Dogtown Pet Spa is all about.