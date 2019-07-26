Pamper the working women with a spa day at Avahlee

Our entire show celebrated women! Pattilynn, owner of Avahlee Med Spa showed us the magic of celebrating working women!

Avahlee is a medical spa that offers everything from CoolSculpting and stubborn fat removal to body skin tightening, laser treatments and more.

Not only does Avahlee support looking and feeling fabulous, they support the working woman! Avahlee held the inaugural Utah Women in Sales spa event. Women from all different companies came together to laugh, eat, and enjoy in each others company while relaxing in robes and slippers provided by Avahlee.

Janeen met dozens of fascinating women at the event. Including Rebecca Brewer, the founder of the Utah Women in Sales organization. Utah Women in Sales is an organization focused on serving women who are in sales or are interested in pursuing a career in sales. They provide opportunities for women to connect, learn about new opportunities, network with sales professionals, and gain skills that will be valuable in the workplace.

Being a working woman pursuing your goals and dreams while being glamorously pampered? What’s not to love!

Visit the Avahlee website for more information.

This segment includes sponsored content.