WEST JORDAN, UT (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to cooking, not everyone has the talent to be a master chef, and many people are completely clueless in the kitchen. Food Network put internet stars to the test on the show “Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations”, where influencers with no cooking skills competed to become amazing chefs. The show premiered earlier this month, and paleontologist Eliza Petersen, one of the contestants, came to talk about her experience.

Eliza lost her sense of taste and smell after breaking her nose when she was little, so food was never a big priority in her life. Because of this, she never learned how to cook, and didn’t care to learn until her senses were restored during surgery almost a decade later. After regaining her sense of taste and smell, Eliza decided she wanted to make an effort in the kitchen, but didn’t know where to start, so she joined “Worst Cooks in America”.

On the show, one of the main goals was to make contestants well-rounded chefs, teaching them knife skills, temperature, and cooking basics. Chef Ann and Chef Darnell taught them cooking skills, but also gave them very difficult challenges, which helped Eliza grow as a chef.

After this experience, Eliza not only feels like a better cook, but made lifelong friends and gained confidence in the kitchen. You can watch Eliza compete in “Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations” on foodnetwork.com, and can find her on Instagram and TikTok at @lizemopetey.