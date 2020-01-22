Painting and food at the Deer Valley Grocery~Cafe: The next stop for Park City Plated

Deer Valley Grocery~Café invites foodies and artists to a special evening of painting and dining as part of the Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) Park City Plated series.

Deer Valley Grocery~Café offers breakfast, lunch, après-ski and early supper as well as fresh roasted coffee and espresso drinks, salads made with local seasonal ingredients, panini sandwiches, creative appetizer and entrée specials, freshly baked breads, desserts, cakes and other items. It also house a selection of gourmet grocery items, house prepared take-away entrées as well as wine, beer and liquor are available for purchase.

During the event guests will enjoy signature menu items while The Paint Mixer provides step-by-step instructions to painting a Sundance-themed cityscape of Park City’s Main Street. Dinner and painting experience, including supplies, is $68. Drink specials will also be available.

Park City Plated is a new way for guests to sample the community’s diverse dining scene. Exclusive specials from a rotating collection of some of Park City’s finest restaurants give guests the opportunity to experience new, local flavors and unique menu items all year long.

Deer Valley Grocery~Café // 1375 Deer Valley Dr., Park City, UT.

This article contains sponsored content.