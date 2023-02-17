OREM, UT (Good Things Utah) – Painted Tree Boutiques is your one stop shop for anything you need. This boutique has hundreds of local business owners all under one roof! Jessica Whalen, a vendor and social media content creator, joined us to talk about an upcoming event at the boutique.

At the Painted Tree Boutiques, vendors sell one of everything, from apparel and home decor to hot sauce and fancy dresses! At this boutique, vendors rent out a small area in one big building, allowing there to be hundreds of different items and shops all in the same place.

For Black History Month, Jessica said that the boutique is highlighting Black owned businesses, and all of these items on the show were from these amazing businesses. Many of these businesses are also small local vendors, and you can shop at Painted Tree Boutiques to celebrate and support these businesses.

Coming up on February 25th from 9 AM to 8 PM is the Shop Owner’s Showcase with amazing sales, live music from local musicians, and refreshments. This event is free to everyone, and you can stop by to check out items from over 200 different vendors who will be in store.

You can find more information about this event on the Painted Tree Boutique’s website at paintedtree.com or on Instagram at @paintedtreeboutiquesorem and @paintedtreeboutiques.