Pago has a delicious burger and family meal options

Pago is today’s edition of save the faves! The 9th and 9th area of SLC is home to so many great businesses, and that’s where you can get a tasty meal from this featured hot spot. Nicea and Reagan started with the beet salad, and a kale caesar salad topped with picked fennel, potato chips, parmesan, and baby kale.

The Pago burger and fries were also a hit. This grass-fed Utah beef with bacon, cheddar, pickled onion, black garden aioli, and truffled frites was simply mouth-watering! We also got delicious beer-battered cod fish sandwich with onions and a hand-cut fries on the side. Pago also has three-course family dinner meal options!

Pago is located at 878 South 900 East with curbside pickup daily from 4 pm – 8 pm for takeout pagoslc.com