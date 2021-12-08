Paddles for Utah’s new hottest sport

If you haven’t played pickleball yet, you are missing out because it is one of Utah’s hottest past times and we have you covered with all of your pickleball equipment needs. Katy Luxem, Founder and CEO of Big Dill Pickleball Co., stopped by to tell us about her woman-owned and operated pickleball company with gear great for all ages and levels.

Big Dill Pickleball Co. is based in Draper, Utah, and was launched in 2020 because Luxem noticed how many pickleball paddles were poorly designed. Their paddles offer designs that are far from boring with a fun twist that plays on the pickles you eat as a design for pickleball gear. Pickleball offers tons of physical and social benefits, but also is a great family activity as all ages play and enjoy the sport around Utah and the country. Not only are the paddles fun, but they are USA Pickleball Approved for sanctioned tournaments and leagues, so you can use them for leisure or competition.

Big Dill Pickleball Co. will be offering great deals throughout the holiday season on Amazon.com and their website. They are also offering a special holiday discount for Good Things Utah viewers: Use code 25GETLOCAL on Amazon.com for 25% off our paddles and paddle sets.

To check out Big Dill Pickle Co. visit their website, Amazon and Instagram.