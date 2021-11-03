Packing hacks for kids

Packing for vacations with kids can be a nightmare sometimes, but Whitney Johnson is here to make it a little easier. As a mother to three young kids, she has all the hacks and tricks up her sleeve to make it go efficiently as possible.

Her go-to trick is to put every kid’s outfit in a bag for each specific day. Planning all the outfits out ahead of time will ensure you don’t forget everything and will keep you more organized. Be sure to label the bag with the child’s name and the day they’re going to wear it. For example, she labeled one of her bags “Addie Day 1.”

While this works great for any age, older kids can even do this themselves to keep it all planned out. One of the best parts is the bags she showcased today are compact and will fit in carry-on suitcases.

