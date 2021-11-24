Packing cubes that make traveling simple

Are you traveling for the holidays? Kimberly O’Connell, the creator of Brixley Bags, is here to make packing easy!

When asked what inspired her to start this business, she told viewers that when packing for a trip she could not find packing cubes anywhere. She loves to travel and always overpacks, so she decided to make them herself. The bags are designed to help organize your suitcase, keep your dirty clothes separate and maximize your space and they do just that! Brixley offers cute, durable, high-quality packing cubes in sets that fit perfectly together.

Kimberly showed the suitcase she had packed for Thanksgiving. She has sweaters tightly compacted into one bag, jeans in another, and shoes stowed away. She included her water-resistant pouch for swimsuits or dirty laundry. The whole set fits perfectly together and has the cutest designs.

Another awesome product Brixley offers is crossbody bags. These are great for airports or amusement parks. You can sling it across your chest, wear it as a fanny pack or backpack. It stores your cards, ID, keys, and phone.

All the products were intentionally designed with convenience and organization in mind. Check out Brixley Bags on Instagram and go ahead and order the family a set with the code GTU10 through her website.