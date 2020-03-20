Packing an emergency bucket and go bag

In the case of an emergency, you don’t have time to pack a bag! Utah’s recent 5.7 magnitude earthquake kicked us all into gear to make sure we are prepared for anything.
Surae shared two things you and your family need to have on hand, an emergency bucket and a go bag for each family member.
Our GTU producer McCall received an emergency bucket, put together by a friend, as a Christmas gift a few years back. Surae went through the bucket on air and shared the contents to give us all a good idea of what to put in ours, that we DIY at home.
Watch the segment to get the full list of bucket contents and take a look at the list below as well:
- Water – one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
- Food – at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food (granola bars, crackers, canned food, etc.)
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
- Flashlight
- First aid kit
- Extra batteries
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Manual can opener for food
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
Surae and Nicea also shared the importance of having a personal go bag ready for each member of your family. (Or one large bag, if not too heavy). Below is an idea of what to keep packed in there:
- Prescription medications
- Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives
- Glasses and contact lens solution
- Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream
- Pet food and extra water for your pet
- Cash (small bills) and traveler’s checks
- Important family documents (copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container)
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils
- Paper and pencil
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
Remember the following tips:
- Keep canned food in a cool, dry place
- Store boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers
- Replace expired items as needed
- Re-think your needs every year and update your kit as your family’s needs change.
Be prepared, and be safe everyone.