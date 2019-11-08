Pacific Mobile Diagnostics Brings Convenient Healthcare Services To Your Door

Can't always make it to the clinic? No worries - this mobile diagnostic service comes to you!

DRAPER, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Visiting a clinic or the hospital can be difficult for some people for a variety of reasons. Pacific Mobile Diagnostics started in 1987 and provides mobileradiology, vascular access and feeding tube services. We provide digital x-ray, ultrasound, EKG’s, Echo’s, Ankle Brachial Index(ABI’s), feeding tubes, PICC lines and all vascular access services to long-term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, small hospitals, home health andhospice agencies and private doctor groups. Services are available 365 days a year 24/7.

Pacific Mobile Diagnostics has offices in Utah, Arizona, California, Colorado – servicing Utah from Brigham City to St. George. The company uses mobile utilize digital x-ray equipment used in hospitals to provide the finest images available. The digital images that are captured can be seen instantly and sent to a radiologist to be read. Patients do not have to go to the hospital or to an imaging center to have x-rays performed. Clients get their imaging results conveniently and in a timely manner through auto fax and a web-based portal.

Other services include:

Ultrasound services are available including doppler studies and echocardiograms (studies of the heart). PMD offers diagnostic ultrasound for complaints such abdominal pain and to rule out blood clots. The company does not provide Ultrasounds for OB services.

Standard 12 lead EKG can be performed 24 hours per day.

A PICC line is essentially a long IV. It is a long thin tube called a catheter that is placed in one of the large veins in the arm and ends in the large vein above the heart. It is a device that is used for long term IV therapy such as IV antibiotics, nutrition, medication, blood draws and chemotherapy. PMD uses the latest technology to place PICC lines and other vascular devices at the bedside.

PICC line services and Feeding tube services are performed by a certified Registered Nurse.

Pacific Mobile Diagnostics offers feeding tube services that include Naso-Gastric(NG) tube and Naso-Jejunal (NJ) tube placement at the bedside. PMD also replaces Gastrostomy tubes or Peg tubes which are a more long-term or permanent feeding tube. Replacement PEG tubes are feeding tubes that are placed through the abdominal wall and into the stomach. This allows nutrition and medication to be put right into the stomach.

To learn more about the services of Pacific Mobile Diagnostics, click here or visit the Draper office at 12659 South 125 East, Suite B, Draper.