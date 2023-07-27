Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – The colors of the islands are coming to Utah as Salt Lake City hosts The Utah Pacific Fashion Show! All designers are from the Pacific Islands who joined us in the studio today to give us a look at their beautiful designs. Tune in to the videos above to get a sneak peek of the stunning pieces you will see during the fashion show.

The Utah Pacific Fashion Show will be held at the gorgeous Utah State Fairpark Grand Building in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.utahpacificfashion.com to purchase tickets. To see more beautiful designs, follow their social media at @utahpacificfashion.