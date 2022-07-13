Kate Jarvik Birch came on the show today to talk about art and how we can connect through this medium.

Birch started paintings using inspiration from everyday objects. She uses these objects and creates paintings every day, posting them daily for the last three and a half years.

She talks about the meaning behind the things she paints. Many people ask why everyday objects are used for her subjects, but she explains that it is because people connect with everything and anything. People connect to things that are personal and unique to them, so painting those things help create a unique style and meaning.

She also explains that she is learning to overcome her inner critic. When you practice something daily and share it on a public platform, you gain confidence in your abilities and overcome your own negative self-doubt and thoughts.

For more, follow @kebirch on Instagram and TikTok