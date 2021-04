Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sariah Bastian of Beyond Breath was in studio to talk anxiety, and how to move through it with your breath. We talk what anxiety is, the common remedies for overcoming anxiety, how yoga helps, and breathing exercises to get you back into your body when your nervous system begins to take over.

Viewers get 15% off with code GTU on Sariah’s courses! Learn more at www.beyondbreathonline.com and follow on IG @sariah.bastian