SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Say goodbye to the Monday Blues and switch your mindset to start your week off on a good note. Jodi Wellman is the founder of Four Thousand Mondays, contributor to Psychology Today, and has a Master of Applied Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania. She works with corporations and individuals to get the most out of life – and she does it from the perspective of, “We’re all going to die, and we all know it. The average person gets about 4,000 weeks in our lives, and it’s up to us how we spend them.”

The new year is approaching, and come to find out – January 2nd is National Thank God It’s Monday Day. It is the perfect opportunity to change your mindset about the first day of the week for 2022. Wellman shared three ways to morph Mondays into your favorite day of the week:

1. Leverage what scientists call the “fresh start effect”

2. Pay attention to your Monday mood for clues and cues to edit your life

3. Put your Mondays in perspective. Have you counted your Mondays yet

She says we get (only) 4,000 weeks to live, and it’s up to us whether we squander them or savor them. Visit fourthousandmondays.com to take the “How Alive (or Dead) Are You Quiz” which will come with the “Guide to Being Totally Alive” to help you understand your results and start living like you mean it.