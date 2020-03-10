Ovation Sienna Hills: Senior living like Southern Utah has never seen

The people at Ovation by Avamere understand that age is just a number, and being active and connected to the local community as well as family can equate with longevity, quality of life, and happiness. This can be defined by several crucial areas, including physical, intellectual, and emotional wellness, spirituality, social interactions, occupational opportunities, and the chance to explore the world around you.

Those living at Ovation are part of a larger community, surrounded by a well-planned urban development full of family homes, vibrant shopping, and natural wonders. The newest campus, Villas at Ovation Sienna Hills, offers guests a magnitude of places to eat, drink, mingle, exercise, get crafty, ponder the day’s events, and take in the scenery. It’s like a vacation every day!

Opening in Fall 2020, this huge campus will soon include 4 living options for seniors. When completed the campus will include 25 private villas with garages. Across the street, Ovation North will feature 150 residences for Independent Living. And across the main boulevard in St. George, Ovation South will feature another 150 residences for Assisted Living and people needing Memory Care.

The 360 Social Club is a rooftop deck on the 4th floor that has a BBQ and beautiful views of the mountains for early afternoon relaxation or night-time entertainment. The Red Rocks Courtyard will be beautifully landscaped when finished and feature a fire pit perfect for a chilly evening. There will even be a convenience store for all those little items you need but don’t want to go to the full grocery store.

The Villas at Ovation Sienna Hills really does have it all.

To get more information visit https://ovationbyavamere.com/blog/locations/st-george-utah/

