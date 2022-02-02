Outfits to dress up or dress down for Valentine’s Day

For today’s Fashion Fix, Stephanie Tarnasky, from Love Olive Co joined us on the show to share a little more about the shop our viewers know and love. Love Olive Co is based out of Idaho, but has a strong online presence. You’ll want to click “order now” after today’s fashion segment.

No matter your plans for Valentine’s Day, Love Olive Co has styles you will love. Tarnasky showed outfits you can wear out on a fancy date or for a romantic night in. She showed everything from sweaters, dresses, jeans, shackets, blouses, and boots.

She and Nicea talked about current trends they are so on board with. One trend is wearing a dressy outfit and pairing it with a more casual pair of shoes. Tarnasky believes that it is OKAY to be unique and dress how you feel comfortable.

Love Olive Co is offering GTU viewers a discount code. Use the code GOODTHINGSUTAH for 20% off up until Saturday, Feb 5th.

Website: https://loveoliveco.com/

Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok: Love Olive Co