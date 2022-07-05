Get out and enjoy that summer weather while still curling up for a movie night. Liberty Park is showing outdoor movies this summer in partnership with the Sundance Institute. We spoke with Russell Roots to learn all about the fun experience.

Movies in the park are the perfect option for a family night because it keeps kids entertained while still allowing them to play if they are getting too antsy. Roots describes the upcoming movies that are going to be playing including Mama Bears, which is about LGBTQ youth and their families who support them and their rights, playing July 8th. On July 15th, they are showing United Skates which depicts the importance of rollerskating in the Black community. They will be partnering with SLC Skate Babes to have skating around the park before the show. On July 22nd they will be showing Wolf Walkers which is an animated movie from an Irish animation company. July 29th is Summer of Soul, an Academy Award winning film following a forgotten Black music festival that took place in New York. This family friendly event is perfect for all ages so grab your blankets, chairs, and snacks, and head on over. The Summer Film Series will be taking place every Friday until August 26th at Liberty Park. The film will be shown on the 7th street side of the park near the volleyball courts, just look for the Utah Film Center Van and you will know you are in the right place.

Tomorrow night, July 6th, they will be playing the original Batman with a post film discussion with Doug Fabrizio. Go witness the magic of Tim Burton in the original Batman film.

For more information visit utahfilmcenter.org

Facebook and Instagram: @utahfilmcenter