Outdoor gear you need this winter with Utah is Rad

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Landon John, co-founder of Utah Is Rad was in studio today to tell us all about this awesome local business. Utah Is Rad is the Instagram basecamp for ideas, activities, gear and events in the Utah outdoors. We check out gear from local companies that will help you get outside and thrive this winter. They even have a generous discount code below!

Ravean heated Jackets – down jackets and gloves that are heated with a Battery which will also charge your phone. Designed and based in Orem

Voile – Voile has been handcrafting award winning powder skis and split boards in Salt Lake City for 40 years. Always take avalanche classes before venturing into the backcountry.

Button Ski Racks – A better way to store your skis, designed by Ogden engineer Pete Totman.

Shred Optics – Goggles / Helmets and protective gear for winter sports and Mountain biking designed by Park City based Shred Optics. Founded by 2x Olympic Gold medalist skier Ted Ligety.

Escalante Lodge – Now that you have picked up that new gear for Christmas, go enjoy some time outside at Entrada Escalante Lodge.

Thanks to the Shop in Utah Grant Program, Utah Is Rad is reactivating their Black Friday sale for the Good Things Utah audience.! Use Code “GoodThingsUtah” and receive a $25 eGift Card for every $25 you spend at www.utahisrad.com (up to $100). Deal is good until end of day Thursday 12/10!

Follow on IG @utahisrad Facebook Official_UtahIsRad and sign up for the newsletter at www.utahisrad.com where they sell tees, hoodies, maps, accessories, highlight local outdoor products, and newly built outdoor infrastructure like new hiking and bike trails.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.







