Nothing heals the soul like fresh air and good company. Brittany Crane joined us in the studio to share how getting out and doing something in the outdoors has been beneficial to her and the self-care community she has built.

Crane mentioned that she has suffered from depression and has found that getting outside and taking care of herself helps her feel her best. She started to invite friends and this is how Get Out There Girl started as a women’s adventure company.

Hundreds of women participate in outdoor adventures including hiking, snowmobiling, dog sledding, rappelling, ice climbing, and pretty much anything else you can do outside.

Crane shared a few things that are essential to take on every adventure:

water bottle snacks hiking backpack small first aid kit sunscreen hat packable jacket

Crane has teamed up with another local female-owned company, LOVE WOOLIES, and they are hosting a hiking scavenger hunt. The two have hidden hiking socks, a first aid kit, pepper spray, and a wool beanie on the Canyon Nature Trail in American Fork. It’s an easy paved trail that is just over half a mile. They will be posting all the details and clues on Instagram starting today. @getouttheregirl and Get Out There Girl Adventures on Facebook