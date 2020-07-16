Outdoor Adventure Ideas with Utah Fun Activities

Gina Mecham of Utah Fun Activities is an incredible account to follow if you’re looking for ways to get creative this summer, and new places to explore right here in Utah! Follow along on instagram @utahfunactivities facebook Utah Fun Activities and YouTube. We’ve all put Gina’s ideas on our summer bucket list!

U-Dig. Dig for some real fossils! U-Dig is located in Delta, once you get there they have buckets and hammers, you just needs some good gloves and you star to dig, it’s such a fun activity for your family you want to do it all day long, you’ll have a blast with your kids, and get some pretty unique fossils.

Visit Vernal. Enjoy hiking, rafting, and visiting museums. In Vernal is the Dinosaur World where you can go on an adventure hike early in the morning to the Moonshine Arch, or the Fantasy Canyon and then visit the dinosaurs museums in the afternoon. Options are awesome, like the bones at the Dinosaur National Monument or The Utah Field House of Natural History, there is so much to do in Vernal you’ll want to go back to keep exploring!

Fruit picking. Summer is the best time to go fruit picking. Utah has u-pick farms everywhere! One is a farm in Genola called Cherry Hill Fam, where you can take a Farm Tour and enjoy a scenic wagon ride tour of the cherry harvest and as well as take home your own hand-picked cherries with the U-Pick option!