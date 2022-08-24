Today, speaking about the Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk, Taryb Hiatt joins the

show.

As the founding member of the Utah Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide

Prevention, Hiatt started the Out of the Darkness Walk in Utah sixteen years ago after loosing

their father to suicide. In the years that followed, the walk has become an event bringing out

thousands of people and raising money for the Utah Chapter to provide local programs,

advocacy efforts and support for those affected by suicide.

The Salt Lake Out of the Darkness Walk will take place on World Suicide Day, September 10 at

West Jordan Veterans Memorial Park.

Utah has seven walks going on across the state in the month of September fundraising for the

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The Out of the Darkness movement began in 2004, holding hundreds of walks across the

country. These walks give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the

cause, creating a culture that’s smarter about mental health. Community members walk

side-by-side, supporting each other in memory of those lost to suicide.