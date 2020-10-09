Out and About: Theatre, pumpkin patches, Boo Lights, and more!

Wondering what to do this weekend? Look no further, we’ve got you covered!

Sackerson Theater is all about new works in unconventional spaces. The newest projcect titled, “Cherry Wine in Paper Cups” is performing tomorrow through October 18th. A story about chance encounters, imperfect moments, and meeting someone for the first time all over again. It all takes place downtown SLC at library square. It’s socially distanced, so bring a blanket for the grass. Members of the same household may sit together. You will be separated by 10 feet from other groups. 6 Pm performances, $25 a ticket, so important to support local art and artists. Hop online sackerson.org/cherrywine



Midvale Drive-In is doing movies, and tonight they have Local Halloween Short Films, tomorrow is Coming Clean. Presented by the Utah Film Center, gates open at 7:30 for an 8:30 pm start. Behind the Belgian Waffle & Omelet Inn in Midvale, and it’s free! Space is limited, you do need a ticket. Only 1 ticket is required per vehicle. utahfilmcenter.org/drivein

The audio for the movie is broadcast through an FM transmitter (radio). If you don’t have an FM transmitter in your car you can bring a battery-operated stereo with speakers to hear the movie. Large vehicles will be parked in the back. The movie is to be watched from inside your car or within your designated parking stall. Masks are required upon leaving your designated area. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced in all public areas. Port-a-potties are available. utahfilmcenter.org



Cornbelly’s 2020 season is here now through October 31! Guests can hop aboard the grain train for a fun ride through the corn, as they make their way through the all-new Candy Corn Acres! Follow the adventures of the Candy Corn Man, and fun scarecrow and jack-o-lantern scenes. There’s also a Kiddie Maze for those wanting to experience just a bit of the corn maze without the fear of getting lost, the kiddie maze is the perfect challenge! Taking less than 5 minutes to navigate, your little ones will be in and out in no time. There’s also the Haunted Insanity Point Maze. You’ll go through the spooky trails of the Insanity Point haunted maze with animatronics, live spooks and a few surprises lurking in the corn, for ages 12+. Compying with CDC guidlines they’ll keep you safe. At Thanksgiving Point. cornbellys.com

Boolights is a great holiday escape for 2020. Kids can wear their costumes, there’s yummy treats in the Beastro, and the sounds of the Zoo after dark. It’s a great place to safely enjoy the Halloween season. You can take a ride on the train at night, see the graveyard, the land of spiders, the pirate’s lair, walk throught the bat cave and more. There’s also a wizarding world-themed maze influding a chance encounter with recognizable characters. Important to note it’s a holiday-themed light event and most animals will not be available.

hoglezoo.org/events_experiences/annual_events/boolights



The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery show is interactive and comedic now playing at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center. You’ll tackle a challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The criminal is lurking somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a prime suspect before you know it! Admission includes a full dinner, murder mystery entertainment, waitstaff gratuity, prize package for Top Sleuth, and much more! Cash bar and ATM available. Geared toward adults, it’s a PG-13 rating. Some mild content, loud noises, and adult humor will be present.Teehs 15 + with adult supervision are permitted. Hop online to read about the safety measures, hedinnerdetective.com/salt-lake-city/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes



Tonight is trivia night at The Leonardo museum. Showcase your smarts against other trivia geeks and compete to win awesome prizes. See how much you know about current events, science, pop culture, history, and more. Trivia Night is centered around a new theme each month and hosted at The Leonardo Museum. SALT BISTRO is open! Get your snacks and drinks here and let’s play! RSVP, Free. Ages 13 and up, theleonardo.org/trivia-night