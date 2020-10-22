Our yummy lemon birthday cake

Think about it, when was the last time you had an unforgettable cookie? Did a friend or family member ask you to try their own rendition of this one-of-kind baked creation? Or maybe you settled on a bland, slightly stale, and rather uninspiring boxed grocery store cookie. Perhaps the last cookie you had was delicious, yet lacked that crispy outer shell you hoped to munch down on before getting to the warm gooey center. Admit it, no one truly likes their cookie soggy. Unfortunately, all cookies aren't created equal. Some are too flat, some are too doughy, some have too much butter, and some are simply missing some sweet ol' inspiration. So to celebrate the everlasting pursuit of balancing sweet and savory, here are four cookie creations sure to make your mouth water:

This warm pumpkin spice cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips promises to be one of your most popular fall desserts. Get festive for October and try this soft, fluffy, and perfectly sweet pumpkin spiced cookie.