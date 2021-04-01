Our team gets glam to receive our COVID-19 vaccinations

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Today is the big day that we’ve been waiting for! Thanks to Intermountain Healthcare our team is getting the COVID-19 vaccine on the air this morning, and we are dressed up and ready to celebrate! We are following in the footsteps of people getting glam to get their shots across the country AND actress Amy Schumer who wore her “fanciest dress” to recently get her COVID-19 vaccine – and told some jokes while she waited. Schumer urged others to dress up too – in their nicest dress or suit – writing on social media it’s a “nice way to show respect to the people working there who understand the enormity of what it is they are doing. Thank you heroes. You are selfless and your humanity inspires us all.” And with at least one vaccine down, she added, “I feel excited and hopeful. I hope you do too.”
- So does dressing up really help you feel hopeful and happier? Psychologists say yes! Dr. Audrey Tang says “What I love about people saying, ‘You know what, I’m choosing to dress up just to feel good,’ is that that’s a little win, and that’s brilliant.” Tang says when we dress up, we walk taller – and that change in our posture has a massive effect psychologically on our brains. The message is simple: never undervalue the simple things. “Even just sitting up standing up straight, standing tall and putting on something that you love that makes you feel good – that’s going to have an effect on our brains,” confirms Tang. The trick is simply offering our brains something novel – that way, “the brain gets quite excited”.
- And finally, some retailers are offering to help you keep track of your COVID-19 vaccine history. Office Depot and Office Max stores say they will laminate your completed vaccination card for free. Staples is also laminating cards for free. The CDC suggests everyone take a picture of their vaccination card as a backup in case you need the information. Hope you join us this morning for a special GTU on this Thursday!