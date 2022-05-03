- On GTU this morning – Our show has literally gone to the dogs! To celebrate National Pet Week we are dedicating our entire show to our furry friends. No matter the time, no matter the place, no matter the day, our pets always make the world a little brighter. Regardless to how tough things may seem, pets eagerly provide comfort, sympathy, and unquestioned understanding when we most need it. This May 1 – 7, celebrate National Pet Week by recognizing our fun loving family members who give us everything, asking only for a smile in return…and maybe an occasional treat.
- Plus, a genetic study has just debunked the stereotypes leashed to dog breeds. The newest study surveyed more than 2,000 dogs and the opinions of their owners. From the wildly held belief that Labradors are the most friendly and active dogs to the idea that Dalmatians are impossibly stubborn, reputations often proceed the actual dogs. Now, a new study says trying to guess the personality of dog breeds just breeds speculation. According to a genetic analysis that surveyed over 2,000 purebred and mixed-breed dogs and answers of dog owners, the behavioral traits of dogs are not specific to their breeds. The study published on Thursday revealed that the predictive value in what determines individual dogs’ personality traits is particularly narrow. In short, the stereotypes attributed to dogs based on their breeding is more or less a myth.
- And Brianne shares her puppy grooming tips and the product that keeps their fur nice and fresh smelling! Hope you join us for pet chaos and a lot of fun on set today on GTU.
Our pets take over the show for National Pet Week
by: Nicea DeGering
