- On Good Things Utah this morning – It was a busy fall weekend for our team! Our own Nicea DeGering was recognized as one of Utah’s 2023 40 Over 40 women to watch. Surae was there to present awards and Nicea’s daughters were on hand to support their mom. Congratulations from all of us Nicea!
- Plus, it was the 10th anniversary of FanX over the weekend and there were over one hundred celebrities, booths and pop culture moments to take in! Deena and her son Charlie got to meet Master Chief from the game Halo, Nicea interviewed Charlie Hunnam from Sons of Anarchy and Neve Campbell from Scream. It was one of the biggest conventions Utah has ever seen, and our team was right in the middle of it all.
- Finally, Surae sure knows how to throw a party! In the middle of that busy weekend she had a karaoke night at her house and brought us fun videos (complete with costumes) to share. We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more on a Monday edition of Good Things Utah!
Our own Nicea DeGering is celebrated as one of Utah’s 40 over 40
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now