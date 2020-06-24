Our number one furry fan sings along to the GTU theme song

- Thank you so much to our GTU viewer Kristine Farnsworth for sending us this video of 9 year old Vern singing our Good Things Utah theme song. Vern is a rescue dog and he’s been singing along with us for years. We love our number one furry fan!
- Plus, a Tennessee dog just became the oldest golden retriever in history when she turned 20! August, a golden retriever living in Oakland, Tennessee, recently became the oldest golden retriever to ever live, according to GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue. The dog’s owners, Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt, call her “Augie.” The elderly golden retriever turned 20 on April 24. The Hetterscheidts adopted Augie when she was 14 years old, the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue told WTHR. Golden Retrievers usually live to be about 10-12. GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue said on Facebook that Augie celebrated the big day with a safe-for-dogs carrot cake and a hangout session with her siblings, Sherman, Belle and Bruce.
- And finally, men who post pictures with their cats don’t date as often. This new study made us laugh. Apparently dog people are just more dateable?!