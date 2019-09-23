Our not so little pet of the week

Our pet of the week may look intimidating, until you see him sneeze. Sir, the pit-bull/terrier mix, was our adorable pet of the week. Don’t let his cute face deceive you though, he is a strong boy. Temma Martin, from the Best Friends Animal Society, had her work cut out for her holding this playful guy back.

Temma was also on to promote her amazing event, Give a Dog a Home: Live. Best Friends Animal Society is teaming up with Animal Planet to raise awareness of the many adoptable pets looking for loving homes. They continue to try and make a difference for these animals by doing live shows to show pets that are in their shelters looking for homes.

You can check out Give a Dog a Home: Live every Tuesday and Thursday at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, maybe you’ll even see your future best friend. To donate or to find more information about Best Friends Animal Society check out their website bestfriends.org