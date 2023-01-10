- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s National Poetry at Work Day and it’s a chance to let your creative juices flow and see the beauty in what you do! Whether you spend your days teaching children, tending to poorly patients or closing deals, there’s inspiration all around. Many of us struggle to find the time to exercise our brains in a creative manner, and this is an opportunity to feel free and to put thoughts, ideas, opinions and feelings down on paper. From aspiring writers to people who have never written a poem in their life, there are no limits or boundaries. This is an inclusive celebration of written words and a chance to let your mind run away with you. Poetry at Work Day can be embraced by all workspaces and enjoyed by adults of all ages. We had our hosts write to each other and not surprisingly, each came up with a different way to pay tribute with poetry. We hope you tune in with us for a fun Tuesday edition of GTU.
Our hosts share personal odes to each other on National Poetry At Work Day
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
