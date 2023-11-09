There are some days where we can’t believe that what we do is work. Our guess the celebrity game, inspired by Jimmy Fallon had us rolling! Our producers were hard at work coming up with just the right celebrities to reveal, and the ladies had to help each other figure it out.

Check it out and see how they did. Some were easy, and some stumped them all. We love taking a few minutes of our show when we can have fun, and bring a smile to your faces at home. We hope you laugh along with us, and get inspired for your next family game night.

Follow our ladies on social media! @niceadegering @suraechinn @deena_marie