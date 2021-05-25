Our hosts get competitive with Minute To Win It on set games

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

With gatherings starting to make a come back, today on GTU our host’s played Minute to Win it!

The first game in the competition was Ping Pong Ball Shimmy and you will want to shake it just like Reagan did! Players will place 8 ping pong balls inside an empty Kleenex box. Without using your hands, dump the ping pong balls out of the box.

The second game in the competition was Oreos on the face. Players will place an Oreo on their forehead. Without using your hands or someone else’s hands, try to get the oreo into your mouth. The person to get the most Oreos in the mouth wins!

The last game in competition was Cup Stacking. Like our hosts, you will have one minute to stack the largest plastic cups. You can use any type of cup as shown on today’s show!