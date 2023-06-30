- It’s finally summer! And our hosts are sharing their favorite 2023 summer finds this morning:
- Surae:
- NPS blouse
- Skinbetter Science Eye Treatment Cream from Utah Facial Plastics
- Fenty Beauty Rose Highlighter
- Deena
- Crocs with summer jibbitz
- Walmart dress
- SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield SPF 32
- Dip’d in Drip Crystal Water Bottle
- Nicea
- Summer dress from Flight Boutique
- e.l.f. Power Grip Primer
- Rayban Aviator sunglasses
- Fenty Beauty lipgloss Fussy
- Surae:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now