  • It’s finally summer! And our hosts are sharing their favorite 2023 summer finds this morning:
    • Surae:
      • NPS blouse
      • Skinbetter Science Eye Treatment Cream from Utah Facial Plastics
      • Fenty Beauty Rose Highlighter
    • Deena
      • Crocs with summer jibbitz
      • Walmart dress
      • SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield SPF 32
      • Dip’d in Drip Crystal Water Bottle
    • Nicea
      • Summer dress from Flight Boutique
      • e.l.f. Power Grip Primer
      • Rayban Aviator sunglasses
      • Fenty Beauty lipgloss Fussy