- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s Good Things Utah’s Birthday Week! We thought we would celebrate our 21st birthday coming up this Friday all week long with special trivia questions, guests and a blow out show bash live on Friday in studio! Here’s the first trivia question this morning: What song was on the top of the charts back in October of 2002? The answer is: Nelly’s Dilemma.
- The ladies had a busy weekend with Savvy watching the eclipse in her hometown of Aurora in Central Utah and Nicea and Deena met up at Equality Utah’s Allies Gala celebrating our LGBTQ+ community in Utah. The event was held at the Eccles Theater downtown and thousands of dollars were raised that night for advocacy, education and political action. And finally, Nicea went to the Utes football game on Saturday and watched the team win while Deena visited Lagoon with her boys. We hope you tune in with us for a fun weekend wrap up and Hot Topics this morning on GTU!
Our GTU hosts were all over the state this weekend
by: Nicea DeGering
