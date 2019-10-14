Our favorite fall event had a familiar contestant this year

- On Good Things Utah today – Nicea hosted and Surae’s daughter competed – we have all the pictures from the annual Pumpkin Princess Pageant at Cornbelly’s over the weekend. Plus, a special space launch with a connection to Utah State University just happened, we’ll tell you why it’s so significant. And along with your First Aid training what about taking mental health courses? The new program is coming to Utah. And why are the 49ers so successful this football season? Some say it’s the NFL team’s new therapy dog. Why football players need a little love too!
- And finally, the uglier the better – why people are sick of pretty pumpkins. And our Pet of the Week is an adorable cat named Roo. Meet her and join us for a Monday edition of Good Things Utah!