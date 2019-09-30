Our adventurous pet of the week

It’s Monday, so that means we had our pet of the week! This week, Temma Martin, from Best Friends Animal Society, brought in Goldie the cat. Goldie is a teenage cat with the most beautiful fur. Goldie really is a curious cat, who was ready to run around and explore the studio.

The Best Friends Animal Society is still doing their ‘Pick your Price’ promotion at the Salt Lake County animal services, where you can pick the price for your adoption. If you are interested in adopting Goldie, or want more information regarding Best Friends Animal Society visit their website at www.bestfriends.org