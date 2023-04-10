- On Good Things Utah this morning – The staff members of ABC4 along with all of us here on Good Things Utah, are mourning the loss of someone who was a big party of our station family, as Director of Engineering Dean Davidson died Friday morning at the age of 55. Davidson passed away suddenly while on a family vacation in Utah.
- As the lead of KTVX’s and KUCW’s technical and engineering team, it’s not an exaggeration to say that Davidson has literally kept ABC4 on the air during his 10 amazing years with us. An Alta High and University of Utah graduate, Davidson had spent decades in the television industry at various stations across the nation, including in Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Massachusetts, among others, before returning home to Utah. Davidson was best known to ABC4 viewers, however, not for his technical skills, but for his voice. He sang bass in the Lighten Up Quartet featured many times on ABC4 programming, including on our set right here on Good Things Utah. He was always the first to offer a singing Valentine or a heartfelt hello to anyone he met. Dean was our coworker, but also our friend and he will be missed. We are all sending our love this morning to his wife Annette and his entire family.
Our ABC4 family is mourning after a devastating loss
by: Nicea DeGering
