SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Jill E. Meyer, director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Utah, joined us on the show to invite viewers to join the thriving community of lifelong learners aged 50 and over.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at The University of Utah, established by Bernard and Barbro Osher, offers non-credit courses for adults who enjoy learning. The program operates in conjunction with universities and colleges across the country, and the University of Utah has one of the largest and fastest-growing Osher Institutes.

The program offers courses, tours, and educational field trips during four terms each year. Osher serves individuals from Logan to Lehi, aged 50 to 99. The Institute is built on relationships and nurtures a community of curious adults who value education.

Enrollment for the Spring term is now open and offers over 70 classes, lectures, and special event tours. From current issues to Utah history, Korean ink painting to astronomy, there is something for everyone.

Join the community of lifelong learners at Osher today by visiting their website, and following them on Facebook and Instagram.