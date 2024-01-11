SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Osher Center for Integrative Health is part of the University of Utah Health, providing programs and services designed to build resiliency and wellbeing within individuals, organizations, and communities.

Heidi O’Donoghue, a mindfulness instructor with the Resiliency Center shared insight and tips on how to lessen stress, be more mindful and become more resilient. The Resiliency Center is designed to foster wellness and resilience for all employees within University of Utah Health. The Resiliency Center serves as a hub for coordinating and expanding innovative programming while also housing resources essential to professional fulfillment. It aims to promote personal resilience, reduce individual burden and create an optimal work environment.

The Resiliency Center offers courses (9-week and 4-week courses) for anyone looking to learn methods and skills for managing stress, building self-awareness, and living in the present moment

Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Start Dates: 01/24, 01/30, 04/03

Everyday Mindfulness Start Dates: 02/01 and 06/06

Click on the QR code to sign up or visit Healthcare.utah.edu/integrative-health/resiliency-center.

