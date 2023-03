SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — GTU movie critic, Val Cameron joined us on the show with her review of Scream VI, Champions, and a heads up Oscar Nominated movies you might see this week.

Scream VI

Rated R

Horror/Thriller

Paramount Pictures

In Theatres today

Grade: B

Champions

Rated PG-13

Comedy

Focus Features

Grade: B

Oscar Nominated movies you need to see.

For more reviews visit www.whattoseewithval.com