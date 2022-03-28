- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s the slap that everybody is still talking about. Actor Will Smith accosted Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars Sunday night for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Rock took to the stage and quipped, “Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” but while the “King Richard” star first laughed about the joke, he immediately turned sour. “G.I. Jane” is a 1997 movie starring a shaven-headed Demi Moore as a soldier entering the armed services. Pinkett Smith looked furious before the censors turned on and muted Rock and Smith’s exchange. Lip readers, however, quickly realized a livid Smith shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” Momentarily fazed, Rock responded, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me” before defending what was “just a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke,” but the Oscar-winning actor was not having it and again screamed, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”
- After all the controversy it was still “CODA” that walked away with the coveted best picture honor, a historic win for the deaf community. It is also the first film distributed by a streaming service, in this case Apple TV+, to win best picture. Heading into the show, “The Power of the Dog” led the pack with 12 total nominations but it only won for best director for Jane Campion. In winning, Campion became the third woman to win the best director trophy. “Dune” walked away with the most wins of the night, snagging six of the 10 it was nominated for. The top acting awards went to “King Richard” star Will Smith for best actor and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” star Jessica Chastain as best actress. Meanwhile, history was made when “CODA” star Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor and “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose won best supporting actress.
- Statement fashion was so fun to watch on the red carpet last night. From reds to whites and even navy blues, we are breaking down who was best dressed and who’s choices didn’t quite hit the mark!
