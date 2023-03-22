UTAH COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Spring has sprung which means it’s time to get indoors and start cleaning, after a stroll outside enjoying the springy weather. Sabrina Gardner from Salt by Sabrina shares the best tips to decluttering your living space and how to keep up with the cleanliness throughout the season.

Gardner has three tips to keep optimal cleanliness in your storage spaces.

1. Take everything out! Whatever it may be, take a look at what you need and use daily, Take all items out and assess what you need and what you do not need.

2. Filter and get rid of stuff. “We want to filter down to what we actually use,” said Gardner. “Anything that’s irrelevant, that needs to go.” Look at what you have and filter, what is garbage and what are things actually serving a purpose. (Band aids, accessible, hair-brushes, gel, hairbands). No right or wrong thing that belongs. It has to serve a purpose. If it doesn’t belong, put it somewhere else. Taking out what doesn’t make sense in that place, helps it not be over cluttered.

3. Install something to contain your items. Keeping them intact and contained is key. Garder offers Custom Organizers, which are perfect for any storage place. Not only do they look better than a messy drawer, they also will help keep your space clean and organized, which will be easier for everyone. Gardner showed an expandable bathroom organizer. Drawer Divider (2-4”) Compartmentalizing allows 40% more space in your drawer. There is place for everything, and it gets put back where it goes.

Currently, Garder is offering 10% off purchases with promo code GTU.