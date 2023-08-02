Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – An organized home can significantly affect one’s mood! LiveOrganized Owner and Professional Home Organizer Addison Peters joined us in the studio today to give us an inside look at her work with our Host, Surae, and the closet transformation that happened!

LiveOrganized is a budget-friendly professional home-organizing business and safe space for anyone who struggles with being organized. Peter’s aims to give individuals ways to stay organized that won’t cost them tons of money and to be a person of support while going through the organizing process. See how these beautifully organized spaces come to life by viewing the video above.

Peter hopes people know they don’t need to conform to any “perfect” organized home standard. She explained the normalcy of having a messy home and not wanting to take the time to clean and organize it. For anyone who struggles with this, she said the best thing you can do is ask for help. Whether that help comes from a friend, family member, or expert organizer, it can make a world of difference.

