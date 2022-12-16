SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Throughout the last couple of years, the need for an effective antibacterial soap has sky rocketed. The search ends here with The Promise Soap Company. Alise Allen, VP of Marketing and Design, joined us on the show to share the mission behind the company.

During the pandemic, soap was flying off the shelves at the store. After connecting with some good friends in Washington, Alise and her husband decided to collaborate and solve the soap shortage with a brilliant new product. The Promise Soap Company offers organic foaming soap subscriptions to ensure you always have what you need.

Paired with a glass refillable bottle, these products are good for the environment and are safe to use. This is just one way the company works to give back, in addition to providing products to those in need. Their slogan is “better soap for a bigger purpose.”

With scents ranging from lavender, citrus and evergreen, there is sure to be something you will love. There are several box options when ordering. Get 5% off any new subscriptions with code goodthingsutah online.