GTU Chef Lindy Davies came into the GTU kitchen to share some of her favorite recipes. One of the biggest hits is her Oreo stuffed chocolate chunk cookies. Davies made some on set and shared the recipe.

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp allspice

1/8 tsp cloves

1/2 tsp baking soda

2 sticks browned butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

2 tsp Vanilla

1 tsp salt

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

1/2-1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips.

1/2-1cup white chocolate chips

12-15 Oreos

Combine the ingredients for the cookie like so and fold in the Oreo. Davies says you can use other items including Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Bake in the oven for 350 degrees for 10-12 min.

For more food inspiration, follow Davies on Instagram.