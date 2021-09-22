Orange refrigerator pie

Foodie, Randy Crane, teaches Nicea and viewers how to make an easy sour orange icebox pie. If you’re in need of a quick and simple dessert, give this recipe a try!
Crust Ingredients:
- 8 whole graham crackers broken into 1-inch Pieces
- 3 Tablespoons of granulated sugar
- 5 tablespoons of unsalted butter melted
Directions:
- Pulse graham crackers and sugar in a food processor and pulse for approx 30 secs or until the crumbs look uniform and consistent
- Pour the melted butter over the cracker mixture and pulse until well mixed approximately 5 times
- Place crumbs in the bottom of a 9-inch pie pan and form using the bottom of a clean measuring cup form from the middle to the outsides of the pie pan.
- Using your fingers as a guild press the crumbs to the side to create your side crust
- Place in the center of a 325 Degree oven and bake for 17 to 18 minutes
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before proceeding
Filling Ingredients:
- One can 14 ounces of sweetened condensed milk.
- Four large egg yolks.
- 6 tablespoons orange juice concentrate thawed.
- 6 tablespoons lemon juice.
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest.
- 1 teaspoon orange zest.
- Pinch of salt.
Directions:
- Whisk together.
- Transfer to a baked graham cracker crust that has been allowed to cool completely
- Bake in the center of a 325° oven for 15 to 17 minutes
- Allow to cool on a wire rack for one hour or until it reaches room temperature.
- Refrigerate for four hours before carving.
Topping Ingredients:
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 4 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons orange zest
Directions:
- Place heavy cream in a chilled mixing bowl
- Whisk with a wire risk or with a mixer on high until the cream starts to thicken slightly
- Add the other ingredients
- Mix until medium peaks form
For more delicious recipes follow Randy on social media!