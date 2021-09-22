Orange refrigerator pie

Foodie, Randy Crane, teaches Nicea and viewers how to make an easy sour orange icebox pie. If you’re in need of a quick and simple dessert, give this recipe a try! 

Crust Ingredients:

  • 8 whole graham crackers broken into 1-inch Pieces
  • 3 Tablespoons of granulated sugar
  • 5 tablespoons of unsalted butter melted

Directions: 

  1. Pulse graham crackers and sugar in a food processor and pulse for approx 30 secs or until the crumbs look uniform and consistent
  2. Pour the melted butter over the cracker mixture and pulse until well mixed approximately 5 times 
  3. Place crumbs in the bottom of a 9-inch pie pan and form using the bottom of a clean measuring cup form from the middle to the outsides of the pie pan. 
  4. Using your fingers as a guild press the crumbs to the side to create your side crust
  5. Place in the center of a 325 Degree oven and bake for 17 to 18 minutes
  6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before proceeding

Filling Ingredients:

  • One can 14 ounces of sweetened condensed milk. 
  • Four large egg yolks. 
  • 6 tablespoons orange juice concentrate thawed. 
  • 6 tablespoons lemon juice. 
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest. 
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest. 
  • Pinch of salt. 

Directions: 

  1. Whisk together. 
  2. Transfer to a baked graham cracker crust that has been allowed to cool completely 
  3. Bake in the center of a 325° oven for 15 to 17 minutes
  4. Allow to cool on a wire rack for one hour or until it reaches room temperature. 
  5. Refrigerate for four hours before carving. 

Topping Ingredients:

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 4 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 
  • 2 teaspoons orange zest 

Directions:

  1. Place heavy cream in a chilled mixing bowl
  2. Whisk with a wire risk or with a mixer on high until the cream starts to thicken slightly 
  3. Add the other ingredients 
  4. Mix until medium peaks form

For more delicious recipes follow Randy on social media!

