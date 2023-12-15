SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– If you are looking for an easy no-bake dessert, this is it! Food blogger, Charlotte Hancey, joined us on the show with a recipe for Orange Gingersnap Icebox Cake. It is sure to be your new favorite no-fuss dessert for the holidays! Featuring store-bought gingersnap cookies are layered with an easy orange vanilla cream then topped with crunchy candied pecans- It’s a holiday party in every bite!

INGREDIENTS

16 oz box gingersnap cookies

2 small boxes (3.4 oz each) vanilla instant pudding mix

4 cups heavy whipping cream

Zest of 1 large navel orange

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice (about 1/2 orange)

3/4 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons water

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

Pinch kosher salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Using a stand or hand mixer, beat pudding mixes and heavy cream until thickened and stiff peaks form. Add orange zest and juice then mix until combined. Place a single layer of gingersnaps in the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish. Top with half of the orange cream and spread evenly. Add another single layer of cookies on top then add remaining cream. Spread evenly, cover with plastic wrap and place in fridge for at least 6 hours or up to 48 hours. Add remaining cookies to a zip top bag, close, then crush into crumbs. Set aside. To make candied pecans, place pecans, brown sugar, water, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, and salt in a small skillet or saucepan. Stir and cook until it comes to a low boil and sugar has dissolved. Pour pecans out onto a sheet of parchment paper and let cool. Break apart large clusters. When ready to serve, top cake with candied pecans and cookie crumbs before slicing.

You can follow Charlotte on her Blog: charlotteshares.blog and on Instagram & TikTok: @charlotte.shares