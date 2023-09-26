Pioneer Theatre Company, Utah’s premier professional theatre company ushers in the fall with the intrigue of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. It’s a new adaptation by playwright Ken Ludwig, and while there is plenty of mystery, intrigue and suspense, there are also some hilarious comedic moments.

The show opened on Friday to rave audience reviews. We sit down with two of the actors to get the details. John Tufts plays the famous detective Hercule Poirot and makes his Pioneer Theatre Company debut, Andrea Morales plays Mary Debenham, a young woman traveling on the Orient Express, and like others on board, there may be more than meets the eye.

Murder on the Orient Express is one of the most famous whodunits and the ending is iconic. If you haven’t read the novel or seen one of the film adaptations, this is the perfect opportunity to ring in the fall and experience a cozy mystery.

The show opens Pioneer Theatre Company’s 62nd Season and runs now through Saturday October 7th. Monday through Saturday shows, with matinees every Saturday.

Tickets and Information at PioneerTheatre.org